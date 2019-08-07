FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek man faces felony charges for possession of crystal meth and heroin following an incident on Aug. 1.
DuBois State Police filed three charges against Roger Joseph Mikulec, 43, of Falls Creek, on Aug. 1, including one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a State Trooper conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80. The woman driving the vehicle gave the officer a false name, which led to further investigation. The driver and the two occupants were then identified by their Pennsylvania drivers licenses.
Allegedly, the trooper noticed Mikulec breathing heavily, and his hands shaking, which he believed to be nervous behavior. The trooper then asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.
According to court documents, the driver said the car’s occupants had spent the day in Erie at the beach, and had stopped at the house of one of Mikulec’s friends. She also said they had stopped to eat before coming home. The officer then reportedly asked the other passenger to step out of the vehicle and talked with him separately. He asked the passenger where they were coming from, to which he answered Erie. He then asked if they had eaten anywhere before coming home. Allegedly, the passenger said they did not, which did not match with what the driver had said. This led the trooper to get consent to search the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, the ensuing search revealed 10 grams of suspected heroin, 3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, a mulit-colored glass smoking pipe, and three clear glass smoking pipes.
Mikulec reportedly said all drugs and paraphernalia found in the vehicle were his. He also said he purchased the meth and heroin while in Erie with the intention of transporting it back to DuBois to sell for a profit, according to court documents.
Mikulec’s preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Sept. 10 with Judge David B. Inzana.