BROCKPORT — A Falls Creek man has been charged with threatening to shoot a woman with a rifle.
Jacob Richard Anna, 31, of Falls Creek, is charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment by lewd and threatening language and harassment by subjecting another to physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 5.
Ridgway State Police were dispatched to Boggy Run Road in Horton Township May 5 for reports of a domestic dispute. The victim reportedly told police Anna asked to meet with her to work things out, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Anna came inside the residence to pick up some of his things, she told police, then refused to leave. An altercation reportedly ensued.
The altercation turned physical when Anna allegedly pushed the woman onto a bed, then pointed a loaded rifle at her. Anna allegedly threatened to kill her, calling her names and shouting profanities, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Anna is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 13 at Martin’s office.