FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek man faces multiple felony drug charges after he reportedly was apprehended with drugs and paraphernalia by the Clearfield County Probation authorities.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Brady Todd Stalnaker Jr. 20, of Falls Creek, on Feb. 5, including three felony charges for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, five misdemeanor charges for four counts of possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a probation officer was conducting a home visit to Stalnaker when he allegedly smelled marijuana from within the residence. Stalnaker reportedly admitted to the probation officer there was contraband in his home.
Stalnaker then directed the probation officer to his bedroom, where the officer reportedly found a five gallon bucket and a clear container, each containing suspected drugs and paraphernalia.
When officers arrived, they, too, reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the home. The bucket and container had already been moved to the kitchen table. Stalnaker was taken into custody.
Reported to have been retrieved were; 46 unopened packaged “Big Chief” Distillate THC cartridges, 19 packets containing suspected THC shatter, two pieces of wax paper containing suspected THC wax, two full “Vuse” cartridges containing suspected THC, and one “Wedding Fuel” cartridge containing suspected THC, two suspected THC cartridges, two suspected THC vape pens, one clear pill bottle containing suspected marijuana seeds, three containers, one white cylinder, two metal grinders, six small containers, eight glass pipes, two rubber bongs, and four cleaning tools, all containing suspected marijuana residue.
Stalnaker is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.