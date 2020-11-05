PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Falls Creek man is facing felony drug charges after officers, including K-9 Officer Fury, allegedly found large amounts of drugs in his car.
Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed charges against Ronald Blair Porrin, 37, of Falls Creek, on Nov. 1 with five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 10 counts of selling noncontrolled substance similar to controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, while serving a warrant for the Domestic Relations Department, officers conducted an officer safety check on Porrin. An officer allegedly pulled a large amount of cash and three large bags of possible methamphetamine from his pockets.
At this time, drug dog Fury was brought in to conduct a walk around Porrin’s car. Fury indicated there were more narcotics inside the car, according to the affidavit. Porrin allegedly told police of his drug use inside his vehicle, and that he made a mistake holding “that stuff” for a friend.
When Porrin was transported to the Jefferson County Jail, an additional small bag of white powder was allegedly found in his jeans.
Police obtained a search warrant for his car, and found a large amount of illegal drugs inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Police allegedly found a Xeno true weight scale, multiple empty plastic bags, a bag containing 1.6 oz. of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
Porrin is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.