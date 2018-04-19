LUTHERSBURG — A single-vehicle crash in Brady Township claimed the life of a Falls Creek man early Thursday morning.
DuBois-based state police report that around 6:05 a.m., Lloyd Douglas Minns, 60, of 31 Short St., Falls Creek, was driving east in the 2300 block of Helvetia Road when his vehicle crossed the center line, went off the road and struck a tree head-on.
Minns was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The Brady Township Fire Department and EMS, DuSan Ambulance, Clearfield County Coroner’s office and a towing company assisted police.
