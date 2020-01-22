CLEARFIELD — A Falls Creek man had his application for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition rejected due to ongoing injury issues suffered by the victim.
Robert S. Volkes, 65, is charged with DUI and the summary traffic violation of failure to keep right.
Volkes submitted an application to be accepted into the ARD program, but Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the district attorney’s office is withdrawing its recommendation that Volkes be admitted into the program because to the victim has not yet recovered from his injuries and he continues to receive treatment for an injured shoulder.
Lumadue said the victim will be out for 13 weeks. Plus, she said Volkes owes substantial restitution to the victim and Volkes’ insurance policy has a cap on what it will pay in damages.
The commonwealth is seeking approximately $23,000 in restitution for the victim, according to Judge Paul Cherry, who presided over the hearing.
Cherry then rejected Volkes’ application for ARD and placed him back on the trial list.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 22 at 8:48 p.m., Sandy Township police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Slab Run Road.
The victim reported he had just left his home in Falls Creek and was driving to work when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction drove into his lane. He said he was unable to avoid the oncoming car and they collided.
Police then spoke to Volkes who was sitting on the guard rail. The police officer said he could smell alcohol and cigarette smoke coming from Volkes. Volkes said he didn’t ‘know what happened. He said he had a couple of beers and was driving home when the crash occurred.
DuBois EMS spoke to Volkes and he agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for an evaluation. While he did not appear to be injured but did appear to be intoxicated, it was required that he be evaluated by hospital staff.
Volkes reportedly needed assistance in standing up and staggered as he walked to the ambulance.
A blood draw was performed at the hospital and testing determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.234 percent, almost four times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.