FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Veteran’s Memorial Park was formally opened over the weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremony staged by the community’s park committee.
The event included free hot dogs and music for the evening. Live music was performed by Stillwater, the first band to ever play on the stage after it was finished.
Committee Chairman Lu Inzana said the project represents nine years of people coming together and working for the betterment of the community. The committee is made up of Inzana, Cindy Fritz, Connie Buskey, Dayna Sperling, Grayson Connor, Lee Miller, Brian Leech, Carol Inzana, Paul Fritz, Charles Moore, Bea and Dale Williamson, and Charlie Long.
The project began when Inzana and the late Dennis Peck decided to do something in the old powdered metal plant after it went out of business. When the building came up for tax sale in 2007, it was bought by the redevelopment association, and turned over to the borough. The park committee was later formed under the recreation board as a sub-committee.
“This park is for you to use, and to have bands here, to have our Memorial Day services here, and we’d like to see more people come out for the Memorial Day service when we have it... So this park is for you, for the people of the area wide community,” Inzana said during the opening of the ceremony.
The park was fully funded through the efforts of the committee members, with no taxpayer money going into creating the park. A long list of sponsors, both businesses and individuals, was included in the program for the day’s events.
“If you see any of these people, or you know any of these people, thank them for what they have done. They give us money, their support, their time. Sometimes time is more valuable than dollars, so let them know that we truly want to thank them for what they’ve done.
Mark Miller, a member of the Falls Creek Fire Department brought a drone to the park to cover the event for the committee from the sky. The drone could be seen flying all around the park throughout the evening.
Lawn chairs littered the park as everyone settled in to witness the ribbon cutting and welcome the newest addition to the landscape of Falls Creek.
The committee plans to use the park in the future for more concerts, the Memorial Day services will be held in the park, weather permitting, or just as a nice gathering location for the community. Inzana said people are welcome to do something as simple as bringing a book to the park to read.
“This was built for our veterans so this is somewhat of a sacred ground, so we want you to treat it as such,” Inzana said.