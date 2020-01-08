FALLS CREEK — The Municipal Authority acted to increase the municipal rates by $10 for the debt fee on the next water bill for Falls Creek residents.
The debt fee is being increased from $8 to $18, which will amount to an additional $120 for the year in total on each water bill. The initial debt fee of $8 was added about two years ago, but is no longer sufficient for the costs incurred by tapping into the City of DuBois’ water.
“When you borrow almost $1.5 million — and we’re not done yet, we still have to have a chlorine pump station put in, but that’s all part it — you’ve got to pay that back,” Borough Consultant Lu Inzana said.
The initial rate to which the Municipal Authority agreed with DuBois for water is locked in for five years, Inzana said. He said this gave them time to find where they are with the debt fee without having to worry about the rate increasing.
“The Municipal Authority had a hard time determining how they’re going to approach this. They thought the best way for the people of this community was to give a flat debt fee rate. So they increased it $10 from what we already have to pay off this $1.5 million,” Inzana said.
This flat rate is used to make the payment equal among all the residents. The existing rate will maintain maintenance for water, like water breaks, will be taken care of. The cost to bring the water from DuBois, and pay the City of DuBois was not covered with this rate, according to Inzana. With this increase, the authority will have a better handle on the debt and costs of the water.
The Borough Council heard about the increases from councilman Darrell Kirsch during the Authority Committee report at Monday’s meeting. Inzana also mentioned there will likely be an increase on the same bill for garbage pickup in the future.
“We don’t have much of a say there, this is what they want. That was raised from $11.04 to $12,” Inzana said. “The seniors will go from $10 to $10.50.”
The council said the authority is trying to do this the least expensive way possible. Inzana also said Falls Creek will still have the lowest garbage rates in the area.