DuBOIS — Janie Dillman-Moore of Clearfield calls herself a “Falls Creek girl” at heart. She can remember growing up beside the old school, walking back and forth for lunch.
Dillman-Moore is now a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner, having graduated from Purdue University. In November, she started working at Fore Your Health Family Medicine on Midway Drive, alongside Dr. Phuong Wirths.
Many know her as the singer and keyboard player for The Moore Brothers — the five-person local band that plays locally almost every weekend. Dillman-Moore has joined her husband, Mike Moore, and his three brothers for around 20 years.
Singing is a relaxing hobby for her, Dillman-Moore says. Since she spends her work days trying to heal people, it’s nice to have an entertainment outlet.
Dillman-Moore has worked for Home Health, Ridgview Elder Care Rehabilitation Center, Penn Highlands Clearfield and the State Correctional Institute at Rockview. Now, she is glad to “be back home,” she says, close to where she grew up.
When he was 23 years old, Dillman-Moore and her husband lost their youngest son, Jessie, of illness. He underwent almost 20 surgeries throughout his life.
She almost didn’t get her CRNP degree after her son’s death, she said, but knew he would want her to finish what she started. His picture is hanging behind the desk in her office, so he’s always watching over her.
“This is my way of paying it forward for him,” she said.
When people walk through the doors of the office, they should feel like they are safe and will be well taken care of, Dillman-Moore says.
“We listen to people here,” she said. “We spend time with them. We will get to the bottom of whatever is wrong with you.”
She feels even more secure working with Dr. Wirths, who she says is a great role model and coworker in her life, she said. He’s the medical director at Ridgeview Elder Care Rehabilitation Center, where Dillman-Moore used to work.
“I really admire him,” Dillman-Moore said. “He has been such a great mentor to me.”
Fore Your Health Family Medicine has locations in both DuBois and Curwensville, and is accepting new patients.
“When I work in DuBois, I’m coming home.”
