FALLS CREEK — A Memorial Day service was hosted at Falls Creek Memorial Park Monday, with the unveiling of new monuments included in the program.
Mayor Karen Forsythe gave the introduction to the ceremony before swiftly moving through the scheduled speakers and songs.
“We gather here today to recognize our heroes and their families who sacrificed their lives for our country, and for answering their call to duty,” Forsythe said.
She then read the proclamation that Falls Creek would join the rest of the communities across the state in honoring those who died in service.
The ceremony’s featured speaker, Thomas Weible, served in the U.S. Navy from May 1987 to June 1992.
“All other holidays we celebrate were made possible by the sacrifice of those we remember and honor,” Weible said. “We cannot let anyone lessen the powerful sacrifice these individuals made.”
He said it seems fitting that as the country is emerging from a difficult and dark time, that the first gathering be to honor those who made it possible.
“Some say this is an American holiday, yet our honored dead lay in France, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Philippines, Netherlands and England. And we can’t forget all the MIA,” Weible said. “Forgetting our past is bad enough, but forgetting heroes and why we celebrate them is unforgivable.”
Peggy Weible then read a list of those from Falls Creek who died while serving.
The DuBois Honor Guard closed the ceremony with a gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” Lu Inzana then took the stage to present the new Falls Creek monuments to the crowd for the dedication ceremony.
“Today is another step in our park as we look at the monuments that we put in dedicated to the men and women who served in the armed forces and were fortunate enough to come home. Today we add two monuments with names on it of the men and women in our area that have served, and we salute them as our soldiers from our area,” Inzana said.
There are still spaces available to add names to the monuments, and anyone who would like to have a name added is encouraged to contact the Falls Creek Borough Office at 814-371-2121.