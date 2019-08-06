FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council is preparing to revamp all of Main Street, right down to the crosswalks.
The council discussed moving forward with the financing for the upcoming Main Street project during its Aug. 5 meeting. Council members heard from Lu Inzana, borough consultant, regarding progress on the proposed Main Street project. The cost of the project is estimated at $900,000.
The first phase of the project is expected to cover from Church Lane to George Alley. The committee is planning to submit the estimated costs to the state soon, and once the project is approved by the Department of Community Development and PennDOT, council will be able to begin the project in 2021 at the earliest.
The borough will have to come up with about $22,000 for the first phase of the project. Inzana said this is based on current calculations, which council members know are high.
The project will include the light posts, sidewalks, crosswalks and bus stop.
“A lot of that’s going to changed, it’s going to be different. We’re hoping for a good end result,” Inzana said.
Inzana went on to say the reason the project will be undertaken in phases, and will start with the section specified is because the first phase will cover what officials are considering to be “downtown.” The engineer said once it is complete, the rest could wait if need be.
“We’re going to contact the electric company to see if they will put in new poles. That’s going to be done before the project starts,” Borough Manager Cindy Fritz said.
Council member Brian Leech questioned if the gas company or any company, would be digging up the new infrastructure once it was complete, referencing the fact they have been digging in several spots around town for quite some time now.
“Are we going to do all this and they rip it back up, just to come back and cut it all out again?” Leech asked.
He said utility providers had dug at the corner near his house three different times now. He wanted to make sure no utilities were going to rip up all the town’s new work and redo it right after they get it done.
“I think Brian has a very good point though, you know what, maybe we should contact the gas company, too, while we’re involving the electric, because they have been on our Main Street horribly long,” Fritz said.
The committee overseeing the project will be meeting to move forward on the paperwork now that council has been updated on the project’s status.