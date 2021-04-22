HARRISBURG – The Falls Creek Municipal Authority has been awarded a $1.4 million grant to improve water distribution.
According to a press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Wednesday, the Falls Creek project is one of 25 drinking water, wastewater, and non-point source projects across 19 counties to receive funding totaling $117 million through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
“Falls Creek Borough Municipal Authority received a grant of $1,400,000 to replace approximately 2,600 feet of lead water mains within the Main Street water distribution line with polyvinyl chloride piping. The project will reduce unaccounted-for water loss and eliminate lead exposure to the community,” the release stated.
“The board (Falls Creek Municipal Authority) did a great job, I’m glad they moved forward when the opportunity came,” said Cindy Fritz, Falls Creek borough manager. “We moved forward, and the board should be very proud they can do this for our community. We have water breaks all the time, and we had one in December and that’s a catastrophe when it happens on Main Street.”
Fritz said the board knew there were issues, but didn’t have the money to fix it properly. She explained that Falls Creek is often overlooked when it comes to grants because of the borough’s small population, so they are grateful to receive this money.
“This is a good thing because it shows the community the board is looking out for them,” Fritz added.
The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
“This historic investment in Pennsylvania’s clean water and healthy communities serves as a fitting celebration of Earth Week, when our country celebrates advances in environmental protection and committed stewardship of our lands and waters,” Wolf said in the release. “Not only do the awards made in our communities strengthen our clean water facilities, but they also address legacy contaminants like lead and PFAS, which should never endanger the welfare of our children and families.”