FALLS CREEK – A Falls Creek woman faces felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass in connection with an Aug. 4 incident.
DuBois State Police filed four charges against Patricia Ann Soltesz, 55, of Falls Creek, including two felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass, and two misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police responded to a report of an overdose at a residence in Brockway. The overdose victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. Court documents say the police then learned Tasha Nicole Price had allegedly sold the victim heroin, and where the heroin was located in her apartment.
When police returned to the scene to secure Price’s apartment, they found the back door open. According to the affidavit, police saw Soltesz was in the apartment, and exiting through the back door. The arresting officer reportedly identified himself, and ordered Soltesz to raise her hands, asking why she was in the apartment that had been secured at Price’s request.
Soltesz allegedly said Price asked her to come. Police then reportedly asked if she had any weapons, to which she removed her cell phone and lighter from her pockets. Police then reportedly patted her down, asking what was in her front, right pocket.
According to the affidavit, Soltesz removed a leopard print wallet belonging to Price from the pocket, and insisted it was not hers. She told police it contained heroin stamp bags, and again said they were not hers.
Soltesz was taken into custody, and Price was questioned about the situation. She said Soltesz did not have permission to be in her residence or remove anything.
Soltesz is currently in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $50,000 bail. She is awaiting her preliminary hearing, which has not been scheduled at this time.