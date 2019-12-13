DuBOIS — A Falls Creek woman faces drug-related charges after she was reportedly seen driving recklessly on Slab Run Road in Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Dec. 6, Sandy Township Police charged Candijoy Victoria Lynn Myers, 36, Washington Avenue, with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the area of Sheetz off Slab Run Road in response to a report of a reckless driver. It was reported that a silver Cadillac sedan, being driven by a woman, was “all over the road.”
Police were able to locate the described vehicle near the traffic way entrance to Slab Run Road from the truck stop where there is no parking, the affidavit said.
During interaction between Myers and police at the driver’s side window, she reportedly appeared disoriented and tired. While conversing with her, the officer reportedly saw a clear Tupperware container on her front passenger seat, within arm’s reach and positioned in front of her purse.
The affidavit said police could clearly see through the container and reportedly saw what appeared to be a capped syringe — drug paraphernalia consistent with using or selling narcotics — as well.
The police officer asked Myers about the items and she reportedly said she did not know what he was talking about and the container was not hers, the affidavit said. When asked if the officer could take a closer look at the items, Myers allegedly reached over and freely volunteered the container to him.
Upon further inspection of the container with the lid off, the officer reportedly saw a large amount of cash, two clear baggies with a white crystal substance which appeared to be methamphetamine, a scale and multiple other items packed tightly within the container, all consistent with drug paraphernalia. The items were seized, the affidavit said.
After placing the lid back onto the container, the police officer was standing by Myers and she reportedly looked at the container and said, “Oh, that’s nice. How convenient. My check is in the container.”
After conducting a field sobriety test which she reportedly passed to a minimal degree of satisfaction, she was found to be on probation through Clearfield County. Her driver’s license was also reportedly suspended, DUI-related. When Clearfield County Probation authorities were contacted, it was requested that the police take her into custody and transport her to the Clearfield County Jail based on officers reportedly finding Myers in possession of drug paraphernalia.
A complete search of the container reportedly revealed it did contain a personal check from Myers, made out to PayPal, with a signature that matches the one on her driver’s license. In addition, the following items of drug paraphernalia were found: A glass pipe with burnt residue was seized, a torch lighter, several small baggies for packaging, a scale, a syringe, rubber band, 5 1/2 pills of Suboxone, packaged into two separate baggies, two baggies with a white crystal substance. The two baggies containing a white crystal substance were tested by police and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Myers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020, at Ford’s office.