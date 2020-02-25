PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Falls Creek woman faces drug charges after allegedly being caught with drugs and paraphernalia in a traffic stop.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Crystal Dawn Schram, 37, of Falls Creek, including possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with a license plate frame that covered the state of issuance. When the officer approached the vehicle he noticed the driver was nervous to the point that his hands were shaking while handing over his documents.
When the officer asked where the car’s occupants were coming from, the driver reportedly hesitated in answering, so the backseat passenger, Schram, answered for him. The police asked the driver to exit the vehicle and sit in the passenger seat of the police car.
The police asked him if there was any paraphernalia in the car, and he said not that was he was aware of, and if there was any it would be on Schram.
The officer then questioned Schram, asking if there were any drugs or paraphernalia on her or in her purse. She allegedly appeared very nervous, did not make eye contact, and repeatedly looked at the floor of the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, police asked her to show them that there was nothing in her purse, but she avoided certain areas of the purse.
The driver refused to allow police to search the vehicle, so a K-9 was called, but while waiting Schram reportedly admitted to having paraphernalia in her purse. The officer reportedly found multiple needles, methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, two empty stamped heroin bags, one full stamped heroin bag, two spoons, and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Schram is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on March 24 before Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.