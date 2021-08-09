REYNOLDSVILLE — A Falls Creek woman has been jailed following an incident where she was allegedly caught with large amounts of methamphetamine and cash during a parole check.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Christina Ruth Shaffer, 52, of Falls Creek, on July 21, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery –felony, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –both misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted by state parole agents conducting a check on Shaffer. The agents requested police assistance after allegedly finding drugs located inside Shaffer’s home.
Parole agents told police they arrived for a parole visit with Shaffer and were escorting her to the bathroom for a drug test. Another known woman, a reported parole violator, came out from another room just before they got to the bathroom. The agents allegedly saw a bag of marijuana sticking out of a backpack from the room the second woman came from.
Shaffer was later taken for a drug test, which came back positive for methamphetamine, which she allegedly admitted to using and said she still had some in her possession. Shaffer then reportedly told agents there was methamphetamine inside a nightstand, but it was gone.
She allegedly provided agents with a gym bag from the bedroom closet that had a large amount of methamphetamine in it, according to the affidavit. Shaffer then agreed to a search of the house.
During the search, a duffel bag was found that contained 12 clear bags containing suspected methamphetamine, a black case containing clear baggies, one clear Ziplock container, one clear bag containing multicolored rubber bands, and one digital scale, according to the affidavit.
A further search of the bedroom revealed two small mirrors which appeared to have residue of an unknown substance on them, a makeup bag with $3,410.16, a second makeup bag containing $2,000 and loose money lying on the dresser totaling $9,743, police said.
Shaffer is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 10 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.