FALLS CREEK — Lynn Griffith of Falls Creek is serving up sweet cold treats in an old-fashioned way this summer.
Griffith lives on Crystal City Ranch in Falls Creek with her fiance Mitch Calhoun, who started a bison farm in 2016. Together, the two make up the “sweet dreams team.”
Griffith purchased an old-fashioned ice cream cart in spring of 2018, calling the business “Sweet Dreams Ice Cream Novelties,” and working nearly 20 events throughout the summer, she said.
“I was new to the area, not exactly sure what I wanted to do, when my daughter found the cart on Marketplace,” she said.
Griffith said when she and Calhoun went to look at the cart, she just knew she had to have it.
Griffith’s cart will be in Frenchville this Friday and Saturday, participating in the “879 Yard Sale,” she said.
The popularity of the ice cream cart has varied this year, Griffith said, due to events being canceled because of COVID-19. She can often be found at Falls Creek locations such as across from Memorial Park or at 55 First St.
Griffith recently set up shop at a goat yoga birthday party on the Calhoun Farmstead, she said, and a student class picnic at Spider Lake in DuBois.
“I have done several different types of events in the past,” she said, adding she also attends private events and parties.
The cart, equipped with an umbrella for hot days and a freezer for treats, sells drumsticks, fudgesicles, ice cream sandwiches, extra-large freeze pops and other items.
Visit the Sweet Dreams Ice Cream Novelties Facebook page for updates on locations.