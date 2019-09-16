JOHNSONBURG — Domtar Johnsonburg Mill employees and their families enjoyed an afternoon of activities during a Saturday event planned for them.
Greg Linscott, general manager of the Johnsonburg Mill, said the plant has 360 employees.
Family Day included tours of the mill, food and games, many of which were made by Domtar employees, including golf and a bean-bag toss. There was also a display with samples of how the paper mill works, going from just a wood chip to a sheet of paper.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department offered photos with an officer, while Johnsonburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Kreckel showed youth how to safely extinguish a fire. He also gave away smoke detectors.
Family Day was something the Johnsonburg Mill used to do, Linscott said. It was started again last year.
“A lot of our employees were asking to bring Family Day back,” Linscott said. “We’re trying to reestablish it.”
There were also bouncy houses, door prizes, face painting, outdoor crafts and balloon making.
“It’s really an appreciation day centered around our employees and their families,” Linscott said.