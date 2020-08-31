DuBOIS — The Route 219/322 bridge over the railroad tracks in Brady Township was dedicated Saturday to Vietnam veteran LCPL Robert Clyde Gontero.
“Today, because of a love of a family, a love of the community, we get to remember a person and we have a face and a name to put with a number, so we don’t forget,” said Pastor Kendra Balliet of the Salem United Methodist Church, where the outside ceremony was held.
Brian Umbaugh, nephew of Gontero, thanked state Rep. Matt Gabler, R-Clearfield-Elk, and state Rep. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson-Indiana, for working together to pass House Bill 1868, Gabler’s legislation that designated the bridge as the LCPL Robert Clyde Gontero Memorial Bridge. While crafting the legislation, Gabler discovered his colleague Dush is Gontero’s first cousin.
“Bobby” Gontero, was born on June 3, 1947, and lived in Brady Township. He graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in August of 1968 and his boot camp was in Parris Island, South Carolina. On Jan. 20, 1969, he was sent to Vietnam and served with the Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Division and was killed in action during a search and clear mission in Quang Nam Province.
“Lance Corporal Robertson paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Umbaugh. “He was 22 years old. He was buried with full military honors in Union Cemetery in Luthersburg.”
Though he never got to meet his uncle, having been born in 1971, Umbaugh said he believes he knew him well through stories told by family and friends.
“All of the men in our family have served at some point in the military,” said Umbaugh. “We were bestowed a set of morals and pride (by their grandparents) that makes this dedication long overdue. This is not just a dedication for Lance Corporal Gontero, but for all the Vietnam veterans from our area that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and for the veterans from our area who made it back from Vietnam, who were always there for Grandma, Pap, and our family in support of our loss.”
Gontero’s daughter, Robyn Nelson, expressed appreciation to everyone involved who made the bridge dedication possible.
“I don’t have the memories I wish I had with my dad,” said Nelson, noting that as a child, if she asked about her father, she was met with tears. She was just a baby when her father was killed in Vietnam.
“It was easier not to make somebody cry because I never want to make anybody cry,” said Nelson. “I wish I had some of those memories. Anybody who has any memories about anything, I would love to hear them.”
Memories about Gontero from Charlie Muth and Buck Boehm were read by Gontero’s granddaughters, Ryleigh Nelson and Savanna Nelson, respectively.
Muth, who is Gontero’s uncle, recalled that the day Gontero was killed in action was a very sad day and he has been missed.
“The biggest reason for him being missed is a beautiful daughter, Robin, whom I have had the pleasure of calling my niece, and two beautiful granddaughters, Ryleigh and Savanna,” said Muth in his reflections. “I have the feeling he is looking and listening. So, Bobby, you did good. Many thanks to those who served in all wars, and those who are currently serving. Bobby, his family, and I thank you.”
Boehm also served with the Marine Corp while serving in Vietnam and was one of the last Marines to be with Gontero prior to his death.
“My first recollection and memory of Bob was when he was assigned to our unit and he accompanied 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment in February 1969,” said Boehm. “He was assigned to my squad, which is when we first established our friendship. I recall vividly how outgoing Bob was and how easy it was to make friends with him. Several of our discussions involved the love of our families and how much we missed them. We shared stories about our friends, high school memories, food, cars, sports, and our mutual pride of being United States Marines.”
Boehm said Gontero was an extremely humble man, well-stated and was a strong, silent type of person.
“As his squad leader, it was evident that our unit could depend on him, no matter the situation at hand,” said Boehm in his reflections. “He (Gontero) had all the qualities of true leadership that were expected of a Marine. Lance Corporal Gontero was easily liked and respected by all of the Marines in our squad.”
On June 20, 1969, Boehm said he completed his 13-month tour in Vietnam and was being helicoptered out to be processed and go home.
“That evening, I was told that Bob had been killed during a firefight in our assigned area of operations,” said Boehm. “Never in my life have I felt such a loss, and to this day ... wish that I had been with him, hoping I could have prevented a tremendous loss. His memory is forever forged in all of us.”