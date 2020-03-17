DuBOIS — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a family's home, according to Sandy Township Fire Chief Bill Beers.
Firefighters received the call of a reported structure fire at 140 Old Woods Road in the Kiwanis Park area of the township at 2:30 a.m.
Beers said all Sandy Township fire units responded. Squad 74 from the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was on standby for rapid intervention, while Station 8 from the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department was on standby for the township.
Flames were seen on the first floor and up through the roof when the fire department was called, said Beers.
"There were no issues with water and approximately 75 firefighters were on scene. Everybody did a heck of a job," said Beers.
The family of three and a dog were able to escape the home safely by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.
"They are displaced at this time, staying with relatives," Beers said.
One firefighter was treated at Penn Highlands DuBois for smoke inhalation and later released.
The insured home was a total loss, said Beers. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.
Firefighters were at the scene until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.