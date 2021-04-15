DuBOIS — The tragic story of a Pennsylvania State Trooper, Kenton Iwaniec, killed at the age of 24 by a drunk driver was told during Tuesday’s virtual town hall meeting conducted by The Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“Our lives as a family were changed forever,” Debra Iwaniec, Kenton’s mother, said in a video included in the town hall meeting, which was held in partnership with Penn State DuBois, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Farm Insurance, DuBois Area High School, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
“He was a good son,” said Kenton’s father, Ken Iwaniec. “He loved to hunt, loved to fish, everything I loved to do, watch sports, play sports. Over time, he became my best friend. He was a good kid. He always had a desire to serve. From a young age, he was active in church. He loved God. He loved his country. He was always willing to step up and help someone else.”
“So, he was living his dream. He had a dream job. He was a rookie Pennsylvania State Trooper. He was about to ask Julie, the love of his life, to marry him,” said Debra Iwaniec.
On March 27, 2008, Kenton Iwaniec had just finished his shift at the Avondale Barracks in Chester County. On his way home, just 2 1/2 miles from the barracks, he was hit head on by a black Chevy Tahoe that crossed the center line, sideswiping a pickup truck in front of him and then rolling over the top of his vehicle.
“The details of that crash had stunned our family,” said Ken Iwaniec.
The woman driving the vehicle had a blood-alcohol level of .3475, more than four times over the legal limit. Aside from that, she had 40 nanograms of illegal Oxycodone in her system. She stopped at the state store, bought a fifth of Grey Goose vodka and then proceeded to drive around Chester County for three hours consuming more than half of that fifth of Gray Goose vodka, said Debra Iwaniec.
“She managed at one point in time to pull her vehicle over, manually shut off all her lights, even her parking lights,” said Debra Iwaniec. “So when she got back on Route 41, she was driving a black Chevy Tahoe with no lights on. It was impossible for Kenton to see. He never made a defensive maneuver. He never hit his brakes. She hit him head on, crushing him underneath the metal of his vehicle. Our son was trapped in there for 37 minutes.”
The couple drove 3 1/2 hours across the state to get into Delaware, where they had life flighted Kenton.
“We didn’t make it there in enough time,” said Debra Iwaniec. “I never got that one last chance to tell him how much I loved him, or how proud I was of him. I didn’t get to hold or comfort him in his time of need the way a mother’s supposed to.”
“Being a rookie state trooper and being killed so quickly into his career, we knew that his job, his legacy was not finished so we knew we had to do something to continue that,” said Ken Iwaniec.
On the night before Kenton’s funeral, his mother remembers having a conversation with God and asking him, ‘Why would you take Kenton this way?’
“His nickname was The Shepherd,” said Debra Iwaniec. “He was the designated driver for his friends. He would be the one that his friends would call if they needed a ride home safely. And for him to be taken that way, I just said, ‘Oh God, please, don’t let Kenton be taken in vain.’”
The Iwaniec family created a non-profit foundation, the Trooper Iwaniec Memorial Foundation.
“Our family and a group of loyal friends and just individuals that we’ve met over the years have become a part of that organization,” said Debra Iwaniec. “We raise money and we buy breathalyzers and give them out to state and local police officers and departments and drug recognition experts and DUI car fitters. Our goal was to get 86 out, one for every state police station across the Commonwealth. And to this date, we have raised over a half a million dollars and we’ve put over a thousand units out there in Kenton’s name.”
More information about the foundation is available at https://trooperiwaniec.org/.