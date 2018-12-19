FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek native is providing families with fresh-cut cheer this year, sending them home with real, high-quality Christmas trees.
Crystal City Ranch at 1032 Beechwood Road is “continuing family traditions with a nontraditional dream.”
Founder Mitch Calhoun said CCR started selling Christmas trees last year, as an extension of the bison farm he started the year before.
The ranch has about nine trees left, having sold just shy of 100 Douglas, Fraiser and Blue Spruce trees since Thanksgiving, Calhoun said. The trees come from a Northern Cambria tree farm, and most are 6 to 8 feet tall, with the exception of a couple that are 10-12 feet tall.
The Falls Creek farmstead has been in the family for around 100 years, Calhoun said.
Due to health issues that have arisen, Calhoun’s ranch plans have slowed down a bit, but are still in the works.
“The trees get people out here to see the bison and the farm, and get the whole farm experience,” he said. “People seem to really love the good-quality trees.”
Being a part of the holiday tradition with families who visit the ranch has been a rewarding experience for Calhoun and his fiance, Lynn Griffith, he said.
People travel from places like Punxsutawney and St. Marys to pick out a real Christmas tree, and it’s a great family outing, he said.
“Children and families come and have great family experiences here,” he said. “I like to talk to people and visit and see where they’re from.”
The trees are cut just before Thanksgiving, Calhoun said. The weekend after the holiday was their busiest yet.
Right next to the trees is a bailer, so tree travelers can take theirs home safely.
Customers have sent Calhoun and Griffith pictures of their Christmas trees, after they’re decorated in the home, he said. It’s been nice to see the final result.
His daughter, Lanna Calhoun, has goats, sheep and chickens next door on her side of the farm, he says. She also uses the real Christmas trees to make and sell holiday wreaths this time of year. Her business, the “Calhoun Farm Stand,” offers free-range eggs, maple syrup, soaps and other items, as well as homemade jam this time of year, according to its website.
Call Calhoun at 814-591-3163 for hours or to arrange a tree pickup. Visit Crystal City Ranch on Facebook. Calhoun Farm Stand can also be found on Facebook.
