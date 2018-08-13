KERSEY — Farm Bureau members have been swirling up funnel cakes and whipping up milkshakes at the Elk County Fair for almost 40 years.
Diane Gillen is the funnel cake artist, and she very much enjoys it.
Gillen and her husband, Dave, own Double D Farm in Kersey and have 11 horses, as well as other animals. Dave offers horseback riding instruction and trail-riding lessons at Double D Farm, specializing in horse safety and rider balance and control.
A fair is an essential part of a community, Gillen says, and a good way for vendors and organizations to raise awareness and showcase their items.
“Every community should have their own fair,” she said. “Vendors can come and show what they do.”
Members of the Farm Bureau aim to make people aware of where their food comes from, and the importance of knowing about the agriculture of the area.
“Kids think eggs just come from the grocery store,” Gillen said.
The number of funnel cakes made each night varies, Gillen says, but on Wednesday (her slow night) she made about 60.
A variety of classic ice cream flavors are available, as well as “Elk Tracks,” of course. They offer to top funnel cakes with their homemade ice cream as well.
ECFB President Ernie Mattiuz said they have been attending the fair since its initiation almost 40 years ago.
Mattiuz runs Earlyville Farm in Kersey, which makes it even more of a purpose for him to support other local farmers and agriculture education.
“We’re pushing ice cream and milk products to help dairy farmers as much as we can,” he said.
Their ice cream is always a big hit, unless you’re on a diet, Mattiuz says with a laugh. Its whole milk, high-butter fat content makes the ice cream taste thick and delicious.
Between the years of 2007 and 2012, there was a 15 percent decrease in the number of Elk County farms, Mattiuz said in a Courier Express article last year.
Numerous dairy farms in the area have been closing recently, Mattiuz said, due to milk prices going down. They just aren’t making the money they need to stay in business.
It’s essential that people support local farmers and the products they produce, or farms will continue to disappear, Mattiuz said.
The money raised at the booth goes toward Farm Bureau education programs that benefit local students and teachers, Mattiuz said, such as Elk County scholarships for students pursuing agricultural studies. The funds also sponsor local teachers who wish to take Farm Bureau education classes at Penn State.
