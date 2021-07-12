FALLS CREEK — Yoga classes, lots of baby goats and 42 vendors graced Farm Fest 2021 at the Calhoun Farm homestead in Falls Creek Saturday.
The event offered everything from baked goods, home décor, crystals and minerals, jewelry, wine slushies and coffees, tarot card readings and pottery to drum circles, goat yoga and meditation.
“A big down on the farm ‘Thank you’ to all the vendors and teachers who came together to share their talents and passions with the attendees of Farm Fest,” said Co-Organizer Gabby Keen-Orcutt, also a local yoga instructor.
Due to COVID-19, last year’s Farm Fest was scaled down, said Lanna Calhoun of Calhoun Farm. Seeing the huge turnout for the 2021 event was great, said both women, as well as being able to support local vendors.
Calhoun also thanked her friend Keen-Orcutt for sharing a similar vision for Farm Fest and helping to make it a success, as well as everyone who supported local vendors and attended classes, along with volunteers who helped.
The newly-built Calhoun Farmstand was also open for people to enjoy, with homemade soaps, lotions, salves and other body products, as well as fresh produce.
Baby goats were out and about for everyone to see, as well as a few select chickens and roosters wandering around.
Matt Price of Matt Price Drumming in Pittsburgh led two drum circle sessions throughout the afternoon. Sound baths, crystal healing and even yoga for kids were also held throughout the property.
Smokey Piggs BBQ served up pulled pork and chicken barbecue dishes, while Laurel Mountain Winery of Falls Creek swirled up wine slushies, and The Serene Bean of DuBois kept everyone caffeinated throughout the day.
Visit Calhoun Farm and Market on Facebook.
A full gallery of Farm Fest 2021 photos can be found at www.thecourierexpress.com/gallery/farm-fest-2021-at-calhoun-farm/collection_30af7df6-6351-5adb-9b71-8326360471eb.html#5