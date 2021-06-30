FALLS CREEK — Calhoun Farm of Falls Creek is gearing up for Farm Fest 2021, a farmers’ market/yoga festival and vendor event, set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Lanna Calhoun, owner of Calhoun Farm & Market on Rockdale Road, is co-organizing the event with local yoga instructor Gabby Keen-Orcutt. There will be more than 30 vendors setting up at Farm Fest for shopping enjoyment.
The event is not only meant to be a platform for local vendors, but also an “energetic healing” opportunity and environment, sharing a love of yoga and homesteading all day, the event Facebook page says.
Smokey Piggs BBQ of Williamsport will serve up its famous barbecue dishes throughout the day, and Laurel Mountain Winery of Falls Creek will be offering wine slushies.
“This year is special,” said Keen-Orcutt. “We have so many great, unique vendors. Some are coming in from Pittsburgh.”
And of course, who could forget a Calhoun Farm staple, baby goats. The day will also feature several kinds of yoga classes and workshops — goat yoga, kids yoga, sound baths, drum circle, “Yoga Fit for Warriors,” crystal healing 101 and more.
There is even a traveling yoga teacher visiting to teach, Keen-Orcutt adds.
“The event really has something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.
Fresh products grown and made by Calhoun herself will be available that day, too, including eggs, plants and homemade body products, items she regularly sells at her farm stand.
Visitors can find just about anything they are looking for among vendors — baked goods, jams, vegetables, wood and epoxy décor, crystals, minerals and fossils, handcrafted horse-shoe, farmhouse style, seasonal, primitive and DIY (do-it-yourself) décor, jewelry, clothing, bags, towels and blankets, gnomes and fairy houses for gardens, handmade pottery, coffees and more, says Keen-Orcutt.
Admission is free for everyone. Those wanting to participate in yoga and classes pay $15 each, or can purchase a wristband — adults, $45, children, $35 and for those 5 years old and under, a wristband is free. The wristband price includes all yoga and meditation classes, according to the Farm Fest Facebook page.
For more information on Farm Fest, visit Calhoun Farm & Market on Facebook.