BROOKVILLE — The twelfth annual Farm JammaLamma music festival in Brookville will kick off July 5 and continue through July 7.
Organizers say the event continues to grow every year and the Golier family is excited to welcome everyone back to the farm where it is staged for another summer.
This year there will be more than 20 musical acts over the weekend, with some of the favorites returning including the Jefferson County Line and Keep It Downs.
The music will begin on Friday at 5:15 p.m. until 1 a.m., then start up again Saturday at noon until 1 a.m. There will also be morning yoga on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in front of the barn. The yoga will be led by FarmJam regular Mikaila Ishman who teaches yoga classes at Santosha Yoga Studio in Punxsutawney.
Tickets are $60 and cover the whole weekend. They will be on sale at the gate for anyone that does not purchase one ahead of time. There are no single day tickets. The gates are open between noon-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. The farm is at 1274 Hunts Run Road in Brookville.
Children are welcome as long as they are with an adult over the age of 21. Children under 13 are admitted free. Adults between the ages of 18-20 are not allowed at FarmJam.
Those who purchased an early entry pass can arrive between 1-8 p.m, and will also have a chance to secure Farm Jam 12 merchandise from the barn Thursday at 8 p.m.
Camping is allowed, and even encouraged for the music-filled weekend on the 95-acre farm. There are no designated camp sites. Camping is first come, first served. There are both open fields and wooded areas in which to set up a campsite. The Goliers ask that campers stay aware of their surroundings, as it is a farm with rocks, trees, and groundhog holes. A map of the farm can be found on the website, farmjammalamma.com
Campers are welcome to bring food and drinks with them, and even have stoves or grills at their campsites. The Goliers ask that campers bring reusable bottles with them, but no glass bottles. Water will be provided free from their spring. There will be ice available for purchase in the guest services tent. There are also EMTs on site with emergency medical equipment, and local firemen patrolling the farm.
Food provided by Midnight Munchies will be for sale. There menu includes gyros, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries, and mac and cheese. Also available are vegan options in gyros and sandwiches and churros, funnel cake, Orams bakery cinnamon rolls, and Italian ice will be available. Breakfast will be served Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The ability to be a vendor at the farm is included in the cost of the ticket. Attendees are encouraged to brings handmade items to share. Organizers ask that no large displays are brought, and no food vendors. Vendors should identify themselves at the gate to be given a waiver to sign and a vendor permit.
The Goliers ask that all campers bring trash bags with them, or pick them up at the guest services tent. They ask that everyone bes respectful of the land and not leave trash behind. Guests can either leave their garbage bags at their camp site for pick up, or leave them at the trash pickup site on their way out on Sunday. They ask that everyone be packed up and gone by noon on Sunday.