REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Farm to Refrigerator program, a meat cutter/butcher training program in the works of initiation, is still waiting on necessary funding to go forward, according to Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
Fillman said the team has continued to meet with local elected officials and reach out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for support for the program. The idea is to expand with one of the local farmers near the school, as well as others, working with them to process the meat.
The plan also includes putting another building on the hill near the school, next to the Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment building, said Fillman.
A group of stakeholders has been established from Jefferson, Clearfield and Elk counties, consisting of Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy and Fillman, as well as family-owned meat markets, grocery stores, farmers and Jefferson County Commissioners. The JCC have been involved on working to get state and federal-level funding for the program.
Jeff Tech would love to offer the program in the fall, he said, but right now, funding is still the hangup.
COVID-19 opened the door for this idea, said Fillman, since stores were experiencing major meat shortages, which exposed a shortage of skilled processing manpower in the meat industry in the region.
Within a 50-mile radius of Jefferson County, there is $33 million of beef sold each year, according to a Penn State University study.
“We know there is a high demand for this,” Fillman said.
Farmers would grow more beef, too, if they thought they could get it cut somewhere closer, Fillman added.
Jeff Tech also petitioned the state for this to be considered a high-priority occupation, which helps with the funding process.
Not only will a program like this create jobs, but people also like knowing where their food is coming from, he noted, recalling going to the farm to get milk growing up.
“Every time we talk to someone, they’re genuinely excited about it,” Fillman said of the program.