REYNOLDSVILLE — At Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s September meeting, details concerning a newly-developed “Farm to Refrigerator” project were presented to committee members.
At the August meeting, Administrative Director Barry Fillman and Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik provided an overview on a meat cutter/butcher training program at the school, according to Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy.
“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed what we thought was a meat shortage,” Bundy said in September. “However, we’ve learned there is absolutely no shortage of meat available in our region. It’s a shortage of skilled processing manpower that has created a ‘bottle neck’ effect of meat available for consumer purchase.”
Bundy also said a Penn State University study showed $33 million of beef is purchased annually within a 50-mile radius of Jefferson County.
A group of stakeholders has been established from Jefferson, Clearfield and Elk counties, consisting of Bundy and Fillman, as well as family-owned meat markets, grocery stores, farmers and county commissioners.
Stakeholders include:
- Elk County Processing, Ridgway
- Clyde’s Quality Meats, St. Marys
- Palumbo’s Meats of DuBois
- Ted’s Meat Market, Reynoldsville
- Biggie’s Quality Meats, Punxsutawney
- Barber Trucking, Brookville
- Lockwood Processing, Brookville
- Mike’s BiLo, Reynoldsville
- Shop ‘n Save, Punxsutawney
- McAneny Brothers Inc., Brookville
- United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
“This group, along with the North Central Workforce Investment Board, have submitted a petition to the PA Department of Labor and Industry to recognize butchers and meat cutters as an in-demand, underserved and high-paying occupation in our area,” Bundy said, which is awaiting a response.
The group has also held meetings with Sen. Bob Casey, Rep. Glenn Thompson and others, Bundy said.
Through this, Bundy says they have learned only a small handful of programs like this exist in the U.S. Members were able to visit Penn State University’s meat lab in State College in September.
The next steps, Bundy told the Jeff Tech committee, are Jefferson County Commissioners exploring a feasibility study, seeking additional funding sources, starting curriculum development and development of a training facility, supplies and equipment needed for the project.