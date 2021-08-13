DuBOIS — The next free Downtown DuBois Inc. Farm to Table class with a cooking demonstration is being held this Saturday in conjunction with the DuBois Farmers Market, which is hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc. and sponsored by O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates.
This third class in the series will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Bethany Covenant Church hall on East Long Avenue, downtown DuBois, across from the market itself.
The class is taught by Ann Curtis, a registered dietitian, of DuBois. This week’s recipe will feature zucchini.
The purpose of this class is to teach about cooking local produce and providing those in attendance with at least one new recipe that is easy and quick to make, according to DDI organizers.
The class also features a cooking demonstration and information about the food’s nutritional value.
“You save the transportation costs,” said Curtis when asked about the benefits of farm to table. “I mean environmentally, that’s a huge savings. Plus, the work that our local farmers do, I think we can work hand-in-hand and recognize and respect what they do that way, too.”
Also, Curtis said knowing the quality is there is another advantage.
“When you have something that was recently harvested versus harvested a few weeks ago, you have a much more nutrient dense profile, more nutrients come through for your own health,” said Curtis.
Sometimes people attend a farmers market or fresh produce stand and they may not have a plan, said Curtis.
“You see something that looks really good, but remember how perishable it is so that it doesn’t all go to the compost heap,” she said. “Think about, ‘If I can’t use this in the next few days or week, can I freeze it?’ Even without blanching it, just so maybe you do something to pull it out later.”
Other free classes have been scheduled for Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.
For more information, call the Downtown DuBois Inc. office at 814-375-4769. No need to pre-register for the classes but RSVPs are appreciated.
The DuBois Farmers Market is held weekly on Saturday mornings in the Pershing parking lot.