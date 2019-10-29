BROOKVILLE — A fatal accident shut down a section of State Route 36 in Rose Township late Tuesday morning.
Robert Eugene Steel, 77, of Punxsutawney was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Corner Brenda Shumaker.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Punxsutawney-based State Police were called to a one vehicle rollover accident on Route 36 near Thrush Road. They were assisted at the scene by the State Police Collision Accident Reconstruction Team, Pinecreek Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS.
According to the police report, State Police found that a 2006 Dodge Caravan traveling southbound on Route 36 failed to make a downhill left curve in the road. The driver then traveled off the western berm, then overcorrected and crossed both lanes of travel before traveling off the eastern berm and rolling the vehicle.
Steel was ejected from the vehicle and it came to a final rest in a gravel lot east of Route 36. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.