PUNXSUTAWNEY — One fatality has been confirmed in a house fire in Punxsutawney early Monday, according to Jefferson County EMS Deputy Director Chris Clark.
Clark said EMS took the call regarding a house fire on 223 West Liberty Street in Punxsutawney at 4:10 a.m. and were advised of possible entrapment. He said the blaze was under control at approximately 5 a.m.
He confirmed that one fatality did occur in the fire and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.
Elk Run, Central and Lindsey Fire Departments in Punxsutawney responded to the fire and were assisted by the Big Run, Perry Township, Reynoldsville, Sykesville and Oliver Township Fire Departments according to Clark.