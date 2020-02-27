DuBOIS — A state police fire marshal has ruled the cause of a house fire which claimed the lives of two DuBois residents Monday accidental.
Louis Corona, 57, and Wendy Hibbert, 54, both of 25 Ridge St., died of smoke inhalation, said Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, along with their dog, after being found by DuBois volunteer firefighters on the second floor of the home.
"All indications are the male individual fell asleep with a cigarette in bed," state police fire marshal Greg Agosti said Thursday. "He (Corona) awoke after the bed ignited. He obtained two fire extinguishers and attempted to put the fire out with no success. He was able to get the door to the bedroom closed which contained the fire to that room. He succumbed to smoke inhalation in the hallway just outside of the room of origin. It appears the female (Hibbert) attempted to assist him with extinguishing the fire and was unable to escape due to smoke conditions."
All five companies of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze which occurred at about 10 p.m. Monday at a home located at 25 Ridge St.
DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Acting Fire Chief John “Herm” Suplizio said the first engine was on scene probably within a minute of receiving the call from 911. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down very quickly, but it was too late to save the victims — one was found on a bed and the other in the bathroom on the second floor.