ST MARYS — In the final drag race of the year at the St. Marys Airport Carolyn Zortman in her 1968 Plymouth Barracuda beat her father, Mike Moore in his 1969 Dodge Dart last weekend.
Zortman, who said she and Moore built the Barracuda together, said she beat her father, who for 25 years has owned and operated an auto repair shop and state inspection station in Clearfield, “on the tree.”
Zortman said she and her dad raced in the second race of the year, thought it was great fun and decided to come back for the final race of the year.
Asked why she loves racing she said, “I love anything to do with cars — Mopar cars.”
