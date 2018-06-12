DuBOIS — A 32-year tradition will be kicked into full gear on Father’s Day, offering families the chance to celebrate in a unique fashion.
Fathers and their children can look at collector and enthusiast cars on Sunday, as part of the annual Father’s Day Car Show and Flea Market at the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, located at 212 S. 8th Street in DuBois.
The vendor market will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the car show from 1-4 p.m.
DuBois Nursing Home Business Development Manager Melissa Huffman said depending on the weather, the event brings out anywhere from 90-115 car owners and enthusiasts.
Car classes include antique to 1929, 1930-1949, the 1950s to the present, street rods, modified cars and trucks, two seaters, motorcycles, antique tractors and the special interest section.
The event, now in its 32nd year, has become a community tradition Huffman said. All proceeds benefit the more than 200 residents at the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, which includes the DuBois Nursing Home and the DuBois Village.
“When the event was first created, it was something for residents to do with their loved ones on Father’s Day,” Huffman said. “Now, it has become a tradition.”
Local agencies and crafters also take part and sell their items or distribute information about their organization, Huffman said. Organizers hope to expand this year, offering as many as 15 vendors.
Car owners from different parts of Pennsylvania and other states attend and bring their cars each year, Huffman said.
Local businesses like Straub Brewery of St. Marys and The Winery at Wilcox of DuBois attend and sell their products, and Wendy’s provides the burgers each year.
Volunteers also bring tractors to give families tractor rides, and there are even lifts so that the residents can easily get on, Huffman said.
The idea behind the fundraiser is not only to raise money to benefit the residents, but to provide enjoyable events in which residents can participate without leaving the facility, Huffman said.
Vendor setup will begin at 9 a.m. The cost is $10 per space, $10 per table. The vendor market will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.
Registration for the car show begins at 11 a.m. and the entry fee is $10.
For more information, call 814-375-9100 or visit www.duboisccci.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.