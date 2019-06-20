A Brookville family man suffering from brain cancer was surrounded by a community celebration on Father’s Day.
Jamie’s Dream Team, a nonprofit organization founded in 2005, hosted “A Father’s Day to Remember” for Dustin Songer at Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake Sunday.
Songer is currently on hospice care due to Glioblastoma Multiforme. He has undergone brain surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and IV immunotherapy, according to JDT Founder Jamie Holmes.
JDT is a public charity dedicated to lifting the spirits of those suffering from serious illness, injury, disability or trauma, according to www.jamiesdreamteam.org.
“We invited Dustin’s family and friends to celebrate this special day with them,” Holmes said. “To say this family is amazingly strong is an understatement.”
Songer’s daughter, 4-year-old Anna, is fighting a battle of her own. She has endured five brain surgeries throughout her life, and suffers from Chiari Malformation, a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. She has also had hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain.
Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia gave Anna a brand-new swing set and backyard party the second week of April.
JDT Coordinator Kim Turner said 45 friends and family members of the Songers attended the celebration. The day began with a tour of the lake on a pontoon boat. Dustin and Anna shared a “daddy and daughter” dance inside Lakeview Lodge, where DJ Mad Maxx played Disney-themed music, and guests were entertained by fairytale princess visits.
Luigi’s Villa, Giant Eagle, Napoli’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, Chick-Fil-A and Lakeview Lodge all provided food.
“The party really made Dustin’s day,” his wife, Lindsay Songer, said. “He was so happy.”