ST. MARYS — This year’s St. Marys drag races will kick off a little later than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event organizer Tom Catalone said the races, a joint effort of the St. Marys Municipal Airport Authority and Straub Brewery, typically start on Father’s Day each year, but the first had to be pushed to Aug. 30 due to coronavirus guidelines.
However, the other races will be held on their scheduled dates — July 26 and Sept. 27. Proceeds benefit the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
So far, the St. Marys Drag Race Association has four vendors and a local winery on board to participate, Catalone said.
“As far as vendors go, we have had a real tough time with it,” he said. “Some sponsors are a little leery because of the three-month shut down and lacking funds.”
Catalone said the races, which started in 1998, have grown in popularity ever since. The Father’s Day race typically brings in more than 2,500 people, averaging 150 drivers from year to year.
“Nothing like this goes on anywhere else in the area,” he said. “It’s a great way to expose the airport and let the community know it’s there, and it’s meant to be used.”
Other vendors that are car-oriented are welcome to participate, Catalone adds.
People can also contribute to the races through a fence signage sponsorship, available for $350, Catalone said. The sign will be hung around the airport’s fencing area during all three races.
For more information, visit “St. Marys Airport Drag Races” on Facebook.