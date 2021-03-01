DuBOIS — Dedicated to making patient experience the best it can be, Dr. Dan Fatula opened a new eye care center, Fatula Eye Care, at the beginning of this year.
Fatula, a DuBois native who had been at the Walmart practice since 2010, completely remodeled the space at 635 S. Brady St., bringing on a modern and industrial vibe.
Fatula, ready to “be independent” and take his practice to the next level, says he is able to offer more individualized care, spending more time with patients and improving patient satisfaction.
Previously, Fatula was only providing eye exams, whereas now, he is able to “do it all,” including offer a well-balanced eyewear collection and upgraded equipment.
Still spending one day per week at the Walmart in St. Marys, Fatula has been practicing ophthalmology in the area for 15 years. Some may not know he offers medical care as well, and is able to treat all medical eye conditions, including urgent care.
The location of the new facility is ideal, too, said Fatula, since it’s near Penn Highlands Healthcare and sits on a high-traffic street.
The influence and footsteps of his father — Pediatrician Dr. George Fatula — inspired him to stay in his hometown community, Dan Fatula noted. Dr. George Fatula practiced in DuBois for nearly 50 years.
“I want to match the same care he gave his patients,” Fatula said.
For more information, visit www.fatulaeyecare.com or call 814-503-4100.