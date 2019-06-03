PITTSBURGH — Senior United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti has sentenced Edward Fontenot of Punxsutawney to one year and one day imprisonment and two years of supervised release for violations of federal firearm laws.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Fontenot straw purchased four firearms for Peter Giacomo. The firearms purchased were: a 5.56 caliber semiautomatic Zastava rifle, a 7.62 caliber semiautomatic CAI rifle, a 7.62 caliber semiautomatic Century Arms rifle and a 5.56 caliber semiautomatic Bushmaster rifle.
Giacomo is a convicted felon who was previously sentenced to five years in prison and could not buy a firearm under federal law.
The case was brought as part of the U.S Department of Justice Project Safe Neighborhoods program, an evidence based program that has been reportedly proven effective at reducing violent crime. The program focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.