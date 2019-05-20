A 35-year-old Brookville man faces felony drug-related charges following an incident earlier this month in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Jonathan Morales, 161 Franklin Ave., Brookville, was charged by DuBois City Police on May 17 with five felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, conspiracy and possession of firearm prohibited, and five misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and two summary traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the charges stem from an incident at 7:21 p.m. on May 16 when police saw a vehicle enter Liberty Boulevard from the DuBois Manor Motel Parking lot without using a proper turn signal.
Police performed a traffic stop at 696 Liberty Boulevard and approached the driver, who was identified as Morales, who told the police he did not have a valid driver’s license.
Police reportedly noticed drug paraphernalia lying on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle, the affidavit said. Police also reportedly saw in plain view two small ziplock baggies of a type used for packaging heroin. At that point, Morales reportedly was removed from the vehicle due to there being numerous knives within his reach. Police also reportedly noticed a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A female passenger also was removed from the vehicle and detained. Morales was placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle. The female was placed near the rear of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found a large black bag on the back floor behind the passenger seat. Upon moving the bag, the police detected a very strong odor of marijuana from the bag, the affidavit said. The bag was opened and a wooden box containing numerous bags of suspected heroin, with syringes and a plastic bag containing Xanax, was allegedly found. In addition, police reportedly found marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Once the two were transported to the police station, the black bag was further searched and more than $9,000, with numerous other items of drug paraphernalia was found. Police also reportedly found approximately 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Reportedly found inside the bag were approximately 229.37 grams of marijuana in 12 different bags, 665 stamp bags of suspected heroin, 51.57 grams of meth, 33.79 grams of cocaine, 20 Xanax pills and 16 loaded syringes.
Morales is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday.