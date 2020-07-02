NANTY GLO — An $874,674 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to 67 fire and emergency medical service (EMS) providers in 14 central and western Pennsylvania counties, including Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
The grant was announced Monday by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. It will be awarded through a supplemental Assistance to Firefighters Grant initiative that made $100 million available to fire and EMS departments nationwide. Federal funding will enable these departments to work together to purchase PPE for firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs). First responders must have sufficient supplies of PPE in order to safely treat and transport potential COVID-19 victims. Due to the demands of both emergency services and private industry during the pandemic, PPE has become increasingly difficult and expensive to find. Prices have nearly doubled for some items.
The Nanty Glo Fire Company in Cambria County acted as the host for the regional program, titled the Comprehensive Operation and Vision –Against Infectious Diseases (COV-AID 2020) Task Force. Career and volunteer fire companies as well as EMS services from Allegheny, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties are participating in the regional program.
Together, these departments have 2,635 career and volunteer firefighters and EMS staffers serving a population of 871,839 people. The regional application will use FEMA funding and local matching funds to purchase thousands of N-95 and surgical masks, faceshields, footcovers, medical gowns, haz-mat coveralls, and nitrile examination gloves. These items would help prevent the spread of the coronavirus to first responders and their families. Local fire and EMS agencies chose a regional approach to this crisis with the belief that PPE suppliers would be more responsive to group purchases than to orders from individual small fire companies and ambulance services.
Fire and EMS companies across western Pennsylvania have already experienced desperate need for these items. One department in the group was forced to quarantine a dozen firefighters and go out of service for ten days after a firefighter became infected with COVID-19. Another agency had to disinfect its building and ambulances after a staffer became ill and exposed three co-workers. A third had to suspend its Quick Response Medical service because it could not find PPE.
Area fire and EMS departments participating in the COV-AID 2020 Task Force include:
- Centre County –Philipsburg
- Clearfield County –Amserv LTD/Dusan, Brady Township, City of DuBois, Columbia of Osceola Mills, Lawrence Township, Madera, Penfield, Rescue, Hose, and Ladder of Curwensville, Sandy Township
- Elk County – Horton Township
- Jefferson County – Brockway, Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville