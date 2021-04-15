RIDGWAY — Ferragine Spas & Pools at 132 Main St. in Ridgway caught fire late Tuesday night, resulting in a “total loss,” according to Ridgway Fire Department Chief Scott Pontious.
The call came in at 11:38 p.m., he said, and crews were there until around 5:30 in the morning Wednesday.
According to its Facebook page, the business offered several years of experience in selling “spas, swim and fitness spas, above and in-ground pools.”
The blaze did not endanger other structures on Main Street, Pontious noted, since it was luckily far enough away from surrounding buildings.
Johnsonburg, St. Marys and Wilcox fire departments all contributed equipment to assist at the scene, said Pontious.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.