PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Groundhog Festival is another extension of the traditional Groundhog Day celebration, said Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bob Cardamone.
Cardamone said he can remember going to the festival as a child, mingling with friends and enjoying carnival rides.
“In Punxsutawney, basically every day is Groundhog Day,” he said. “We surely try to bring the public’s awareness to that. We’re always trying to find events that we can sponsor, or that we can partner with, to try to promote Punxsutawney Phil.”
Cardamone said he considers the small community of Punxsutawney to be “very lucky,” since it’s known nationally and internationally for its groundhog festivities.
There are several other events that bring tourism into Punxsutawney, such as “Hogtoberfest” and the Groundhog Wine Festival, Cardamone said.
Dedicated Punxsutawney organizations all work toward a common cause — to promote Punxsutawney and all it has to offer, Cardamone said, such as the Chamber, Groundhog Club, PRIDE, Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation and others.
“It brings revenue into the community that sponsors concerts that happen that week,” he said. “People love that type of entertainment.”
Tourists who come into town for the festival or other groundhog-related events get to see the rest of Punxsutawney, too. Many local residents welcome out-of-town family members during festival week.
“It’s definitely a component to not only promoting Punxsutawney and bringing people into our area, but it’s boosting the economic vitality of downtown,” he said.