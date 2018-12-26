RIDGWAY — A former industrial site that has sat empty for years will find new life Jan. 18 through 20.
Organizers were hard at work Friday cleaning and converting a building in the former Motion Control Industries complex on Gillis Avenue for Elk County Wilds Mountain Fest.
The list of vendors already signed up is formidable, including an ATV dealership; multiple breweries, wineries and distilleries; both on-site and take-home food merchants; purveyors of hand-carved goods; and a wide-range of craftsman.
The event will also feature live music, with two bands and five total acts.
Chainsaw carvings will be done live and a hit-and-miss engine will operate to grind cornmeal for flour. Activities for children will be held as well and a list of unique contests are planned.
Currently, organizers are working on getting the former factory building owned by Andy Buehler ready, with multiple contractors volunteering work and materials.
It’s all for a bigger cause, according to Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce President Tom Fitch.
“We’re not doing it for the party. There’s a party the weekend before,” he said. “It’s to get people in to see the complex. If we can get this sort of thing a couple of times per year and have the chamber to help. The key is to get people here.”
It’s not just a Ridgway event. Fitch stressed the group is working with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We have to work together as a region,” he said. “The whole area has to work together. We have something to build on. We just have to build. We can capitalize on it.”
Applications for vendors are still available through the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.
“The sooner you call, the better your chance of getting in where you want to,” chamber Director Tina Clancy said.
