PUNXSUTAWNEY — Harriet Knox of Autumn House Farm Fiberworks and Becky Kephart of Becky Jo’s Farm have combined their love for farm animals and fibers into a downtown Punxsutawney shop.
Knox lives on a sheep farm in Rochester Mills, while Kephart raises nine cashmere goats and a rabbit in Mahaffey. She’s the only one in western Pennsylvania to own cashmere goats. The women take turns running the East Mahoning Street store, which also offers spinning, knitting and crocheting classes.
It’s not just a flock of goats, though, Kephart says, rattling off their names one by one, such as Ziggy, Zena, Roscoe and Batman. She describes them all as pets whom she loves very much.
“They all know their names, and they know I’m the treat lady,” she said.
Garth Brooks is not just a country singer — he’s also Kephart’s extremely soft 6-year-old cashmere rabbit. Each of her rabbits have been named after an influential singer, like Tom Petty or Cyndi Lauper.
A rabbit’s hair grows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Kephart says. She will pull his hair out regularly using tweezers, which is completely harmless to him, since ingesting it can cause damage.
Autumn House Farm Fiberworks in Rochester Mills, “where yarn is born,” has been in business for 40 years, Knox said. They raise, sheer and dye marino sheep, starting with sheering time in the spring.
“It’s a different way of agriculture,” Knox said.
Autumn House sells their products nationally, having an emphasis on spinning, Knox said. The business produces hand-painted artisan yarn, roving, originally-designed knotting patterns, fiber-related fine-art prints and gifts for knitters and spinners, as well as workshops, according to AHF website.
It’s “Community Sponsored Shepherding Program” also allows people to become a “virtual shepherd” — or enjoy the yarn, roving or fleece of a sheep of their choice.
She’s has been knitting and crocheting since she was eight years old, Kephart said. She decided to start taking in cashmere goats and rabbits, appreciating the beauty and softness of cashmere that comes with raising the animals.
The women use a spinning wheel, and Kephart also uses a “drop spindle” technique when using cashmere from her goats. Both techniques make the same product, but are good for different things. It takes the hair of about three goats to make a sweater.
There are several steps to learn when it comes to knitting from an animal, such as “carding” wool, or straightening and separating it with brushes to get out matts, or the “drafting” process of adding twist to fiber.
Passing on a pastime
The downtown Punxsutawney shop is full of sweaters and scarves, as well as other products like a gemstone and pendant collection, jewelry and handmade soap. The ladies also offer a soap-making class.
The back room in the shop was recently remodeled into a classroom.
Kephart’s knitting class starts with making a dish cloth, then moves on to things like hats, mittens and scarves, then a sweater, she says.
“Some people already know how to knit, but they come here to socialize or fine-tune their skills,” Kephart says. “They’ll come and help others.”
For Knox, the classes are about both treasured tradition and the connecting of friends.
“People come in and say they don’t have anyone to teach them, or that their mom or grandma used to do it,” she said. “As they get older, women look for different ways of fulfillment.”
Knox describes spinning as an “earthy, elemental skill” that’s been passed on for generations. It’s rewarding to share these traditions with millennials, too.
“It’s very meaningful to see women underneath us embrace that pastime,” she said.
The classes are a place where people can come and learn about different stitches and techniques, without any competition, Knox says.
“We joke that it’s better than a shrink,” she said. “It’s a wonderful, peaceful activity.”
Other types of artistry and instructors are welcome, too. A basket weaver from Cook Forest teaches weaving and rug hooking, and people are welcome to attend and do some other kind of creative activity.
It’s become a comfort zone for many women in the community, Knox said. Women in their 80s and 90s will share stories of culture and how they were raised, remembering the days when they would pick up pieces of coal that fell off the Punxsutawney trains.
“For a lot of women, spinning is a past-time — it’s the ancientness of it,” Knox said. “It’s like a time machine.”
For more information on classes, visit the Becky Jo’s Farm and Autumn House Fiberworks Facebook page, or www.autumnhousefarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.