FALLS CREEK — The fifth annual Tri-County Gun/Cash Bash is set for Saturday, July 13 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Falls Creek Eagles Farm.
The event raises money for the Adrian, Brockway, Falls Creek, Horton, Penfield and Sykesville fire departments.
Featured are 48 guns and $58,000 in cash, including a $30,000 grand prize. Tickets are priced at $50 and include food provided by Shannon’s Catering. Only 4,000 tickets will be sold.
The gates will open at 10 a.m. and primitive camping spots will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Participants are advised to bring lawn chairs as it is an outdoor event.
Winners are responsible for claiming their prizes within 45 days and winners of firearms are responsible for completing all Pennsylvania background check requirements. Participants must have a ticket to enter the event and no one under 21 will be granted entry.