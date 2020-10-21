BROOKVILLE — A pair of brothers are facing felony charges after allegedly getting into a fight that ended when one shot the other in the leg.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jonathan Matthew Todd, 43, of New Kensington, on Oct. 5 including aggravated assault –attempt to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of simple assault, and harassment, according to court documents.
Police also filed charges against William Joseph Todd, 40, of New Kensington, on Oct. 5 including strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, court documents show.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Penn Highlands DuBois for a gunshot victim. When police questioned William Todd, he allegedly said he did not know what happened.
While at the hospital, police also spoke to the brothers’ father, who allegedly said he had picked the two up from the bar and brought them home. Once home, their father said he went inside to check the fire and heard a gunshot while inside. When he walked outside, he reported finding William Todd on the ground with a hole in his left pant leg.
Police then went to the scene to speak with Jonathan Todd. According to the affidavit, Jonathan Todd told police he and William got into a struggle, and William allegedly choked him to the point of blacking out multiple times. He told police there were also fists thrown between the two of them.
Jonathan allegedly told William to knock it off or he would shoot him in the knee. At this time Jonathan said he got a handgun from his truck. When William allegedly approached him again, he gave a warning by firing into the ground, then admittedly shot William in the knee. He told police he handed the gun to their father before going inside.
Both William and Jonathan Todd have preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 7 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.