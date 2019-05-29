REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students and staff flooded the school’s gymnasium in support of one of their own Friday.
Drafting, Design and Engineering instructor Tom Tinker, who suffers from brain cancer, is off for the rest of the school year.
According to his wife Amy’s Facebook page, he has been living in the hospital for about seven weeks, and has been presented with a “tentative” going-home date of May 31. She has posted steps of his progress, including being able to walk unassisted.
JT Administrative Director Barry Fillman said Tinker has been a teacher there for 23 years.
Tinker’s students designed grey and blue T-shirts, scattered with words like “cure” and with cancer awareness ribbons, in support of their teacher. Also on the shirt is the slogan “#FightTinkerFight.”
Standard Pennant Company donated the time involved in creating the shirts, which were quickly purchased for a low cost by 329 students and staff, said Fillman.
To show Tinker just how many people are behind him in his fight, almost “half of the school” gathered in the gym May 24 for photos, Fillman said.
“When you see the picture of everyone in the stands, it’s impressive,” he said. “Tom has meant a lot to this place over the years, and it really shows.”