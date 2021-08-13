SYKESVILLE — Fights at the Fair saw groups of boxers coming from gyms in surrounding states to compete in the new event Wednesday night at the Sykesville Fair.
Aaron Beatty of WPAL DuBois Fitness Center was contacted by the fair about hosting the event since he already has experience in arranging such programs. Fights at the Fair featured amateur boxers representing gyms regionally and from neighboring states.
“We know that this area needed something for the youth and they needed something they could be passionate about that was kind of different, so we knew boxing was a great fit. It’s a great program for kids to learn, it’s kind of an anti-bullying program if it’s done the right way,” Beatty said.
Groups of boxers came from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Salisbury, Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, Rockville, Maryland and Cleveland, Ohio.
One of the coaches, James Hoy, who is a Clearfield native, said events like this are a great opportunity for his youngsters for multiple reasons. Not only do they get to attend a boxing event and showcase their talent, but they also get to attend a fair, something they don’t have around the city.
Beatty said the fair was a great fit for him to host an event like this.
“We’re all about the kids, and so is the Zaffuto family that puts this together. So, giving these kids who have worked so hard all year long the opportunity to showcase their skills meant the world to both families,” Beatty said.
He said Hoy is a close friend of his, and loves what Beatty’s DuBois-based program is doing and wants to help them grow into what he has in Pittsburgh. Hoy’s gym is currently the most active boxing gym in Western Pennsylvania, according to Beatty.
“He sees our central Pennsylvania gym and knows my interest is in the kids and wants to help us grow the program,” Beatty said.
One of Hoy’s boxers was part of the co-main event fights of the night. Michael “Spoonie” James recently competed and won the title of the No. 1 boxer in his county for his weight division.
Beatty said he already has a good reputation for his boxing events, and the other organizations know they will be treated well at one he hosts. Several of the other gyms who traveled for Fights at the Fair have attended Beatty’s events in the past.
“We put on great shows, we feed them, we treat them like kings and queens. We put these metals together… We put on shows that people want to see and that makes a big difference,” Beatty said.