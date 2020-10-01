DuBOIS — The fourth annual Coldwell Banker Developac Realty pet event is still a go for this year, giving animal lovers several opportunities to help local shelter animals.
Real Estate Brokerage Manager Michele Wray said although the event will look a little different than the past three.
“We feel it is extremely important that we still do something that would be beneficial for the GHS,” she said. “While many businesses shuttered for months, the good people at the shelter were still there every day taking care of all the animals who needed them, and we know that the shelter has supply needs and they rely on the help of the community to make sure their doors are always open for these animals that we all love.”
Coldwell Banker hosted an online pet contest through Sept. 30, where pet owners could enter their furry friend and have friends and family vote for them, Wray said. A “fan favorite,” first, second and third-place winners will receive prizes.
It will also host two “Fill the Truck” events — the first at 4 p.m. Friday at 998 Beaver Dr., where The Winery at Wilcox will also be selling specialty bottles, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the GHS. A truck will be filled with supplies that the GHS needs.
“Everyone who drops off a donation will receive a free gift in return,” Wray said.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, a second Fill the Truck event will be held at the 1102 Coral Reef Road location. Local Boy Scouts will be offering chicken barbecue dinners starting at 11 a.m.
“Mark your calendars and come out to these two events, bring a supply for the shelter, buy some delicious wines and a chicken dinner,” Wray said. “You will not only be helping the GHS, but you will also help these local businesses and groups who so generously agreed to be part of our event. Coldwell Banker is passionate about helping the community that we love.”
Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
In addition, Wray said they are selling tickets for a chance to win a painting by local artist Harlan Beagley and a $100 Amazon gift card. Tickets are available at either of the local offices or by contacting agents.
Some items on the GHS wish list include Purina dry indoor cat food, cat litter, Purina (green bag) dog food, Pedigree adult and Pedigree canned food, Fabuloso cleaner, white vinegar, small and medium dog collars, 4-foot dog leashes, paper towels, toilet paper, tall kitchen bags, 1-gallon Ziploc storage bags, postage stamps, Frontline or Advantix flea and tick medicine and cash donations for operational costs.