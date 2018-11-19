PUNXSUTAWNEY — Divas everywhere are invited to see a Punxsutawney vendor show’s final presentation on Saturday.
“Fall Punxsutawney Diva Day” will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gobbler’s Knob, located at 1548 Woodland Avenue.
Diva Day was started when some friends came together and started selling things they care about, said Event Coordinator and Punxsutawney native Tracy McCoy. This Diva Day is extra special to McCoy, since it will be her last one — she’s retiring the show.
McCoy is a knitter herself, making everything from clothing items to stuffed animals and selling her creations to the community through her “iknit4ewe” business.
“It’s my anti-drug — knitting relaxes me,” she said.
The show, which has been around for five years or more, used to be held at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center but eventually grew too big for it, according to a previous Courier Express article.
Diva Day, which was also held in the spring, will feature fall items during this show, McCoy said. About 30 vendors will be in attendance, including sellers of baked goods, Tupperware, home products, crafts and more.
The event operates as a “co-op,” McCoy says, meaning all the money collected is spent on rent, advertising and mailings. Diva Day is to promote female togetherness, and help vendors get their products out there.
“It’s a way for locals to boost their businesses, while sharing the expenses with fellow vendors,” she said.
Most of our vendors are crafters or direct sales representatives, so doing a show with multiple vendors brings more people in to shop,” McCoy said. “We also offer free giveaways at each business as a draw as well.”
“It’s (about) more exposure for their products, getting their name out there for potential future customers or a solid permanent customer,” she said.
For more information, contact McCoy jacoah@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.